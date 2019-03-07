Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Voting Assistance

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2019

    Video by Cpl. Joseph Exner 

    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma

    1stLt Luke Josey with Headquarters & Headquarters Squadron (H&HS) Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma, discusses the importance of voting, and options that Marines, and Sailors on MCAS Yuma have in order to register to vote by absentee ballot on MCAS Yuma, Ariz., July, 2020. 1stLt Josey is the Voting Assistance Officer for H&HS. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joseph Exner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2019
    Date Posted: 08.17.2020 19:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 763686
    VIRIN: 190703-M-MT841-293
    Filename: DOD_107947699
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: YUMA, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Voting Assistance, by Cpl Joseph Exner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    voting
    USMC
    United States Marine Corps
    Yuma
    Marine Corps
    H&HS
    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma
    absentee ballot
    voting assistance
    Headquarters & Headquarters Squadron
    MCAS Yuma
    Exner
    Cpl. Joseph Exner
    Cpl. Exner

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT