1stLt Luke Josey with Headquarters & Headquarters Squadron (H&HS) Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma, discusses the importance of voting, and options that Marines, and Sailors on MCAS Yuma have in order to register to vote by absentee ballot on MCAS Yuma, Ariz., July, 2020. 1stLt Josey is the Voting Assistance Officer for H&HS. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joseph Exner)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2019
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2020 19:00
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|763686
|VIRIN:
|190703-M-MT841-293
|Filename:
|DOD_107947699
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|YUMA, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Voting Assistance, by Cpl Joseph Exner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT