video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/763686" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

1stLt Luke Josey with Headquarters & Headquarters Squadron (H&HS) Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma, discusses the importance of voting, and options that Marines, and Sailors on MCAS Yuma have in order to register to vote by absentee ballot on MCAS Yuma, Ariz., July, 2020. 1stLt Josey is the Voting Assistance Officer for H&HS. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joseph Exner)