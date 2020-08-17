Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    District 7 Women's Equality Video Draft

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FL, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon Murray 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    Coast Guard Lt. j.g. Karida Harris answers a question pertaining to women's equality Aug. 17, 2020 at Coast Guard Sector Miami, Florida. The year 2020 is the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, with August 26th being Women's Equality Day. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon Murray.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2020
    Date Posted: 08.17.2020 15:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 763674
    VIRIN: 201708-G-JQ423-1004
    Filename: DOD_107947449
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: FL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, District 7 Women's Equality Video Draft, by PO3 Brandon Murray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Diversity
    Women's Equality
    Coast Guard
    Inclusion
    District 7

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT