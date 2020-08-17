Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    GEN Mark A. Milley, CJCS, encourages military members to donate convalescent plasma

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.17.2020

    Video by Joni Geels 

    Military Health System

    GEN Mark A. Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff encourages service members who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate their plasma via the Armed Services Blood Program. Coronavirus antibodies in the plasma of a recovered patient can be used to help treat current patients. The DoD is trying to collect 10,000 units of plasma before October 1.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2020
    Date Posted: 08.17.2020 15:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 763672
    VIRIN: 200817-D-CQ400-849
    Filename: DOD_107947435
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GEN Mark A. Milley, CJCS, encourages military members to donate convalescent plasma, by Joni Geels, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    coronavirus
    COVID-19
    COVID

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT