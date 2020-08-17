GEN Mark A. Milley, CJCS, encourages military members to donate convalescent plasma

GEN Mark A. Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff encourages service members who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate their plasma via the Armed Services Blood Program. Coronavirus antibodies in the plasma of a recovered patient can be used to help treat current patients. The DoD is trying to collect 10,000 units of plasma before October 1.
