Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CNR Welcome Address

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Arthurgwain Marquez 

    Commander, Navy Reserve Force   

    Vice Adm. John B. Mustin, Chief of Navy Reserve, addresses Navy Reserve Force as he takes command. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Arthurgwain L. Marquez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2020
    Date Posted: 08.17.2020 14:57
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 763670
    VIRIN: 200817-N-CW570-001
    Filename: DOD_107947426
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 31
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNR Welcome Address, by PO1 Arthurgwain Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Navy Reserve
    Chief of Navy Reserve
    Ready to Win

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT