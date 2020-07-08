Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Barksdale First Sergeants immersion with the 2nd CES Fire Department

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Tessa Corrick 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    This is part two of a two part B-Roll package for an immersion event with Barksdale's first sergeants and the 2nd Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department. Barksdale First Sergeants participated in an immersion training event with the 2nd Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., August 7, 2020. The event provided the first sergeants the opportunity to engage with members from the 2nd CES and learn how they train. This package contains shots without audio.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2020
    Date Posted: 08.17.2020 14:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 763665
    VIRIN: 200817-F-DX695-1002
    Filename: DOD_107947405
    Length: 00:03:33
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Barksdale First Sergeants immersion with the 2nd CES Fire Department, by SrA Tessa Corrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

