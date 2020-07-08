Barksdale First Sergeants immersion with the 2nd CES Fire Department B-Roll

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This is part one of a two part B-Roll package for an immersion event with Barksdale's first sergeants and the 2nd Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department. Barksdale First Sergeants participated in an immersion training event with the 2nd Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., August 7, 2020. The event provided the first sergeants the opportunity to engage with members from the 2nd CES and learn how they train. This package contains shots without audio.