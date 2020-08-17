JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Aug. 17, 2020) - Sailors attached to Naval Air Station (NAS) Jacksonville raise the flag during morning colors at the Administrative building at NAS Jacksonville, Aug. 17, 2020. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nick A. Grim/released)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2020 10:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|763628
|VIRIN:
|200811-N-KJ376-002
|Filename:
|DOD_107946984
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
This work, 200811-N-KJ376-002, by PO2 Nick Grim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
