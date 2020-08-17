Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    200811-N-KJ376-002

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nick Grim 

    Naval Air Station Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Aug. 17, 2020) - Sailors attached to Naval Air Station (NAS) Jacksonville raise the flag during morning colors at the Administrative building at NAS Jacksonville, Aug. 17, 2020. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nick A. Grim/released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2020
    Date Posted: 08.17.2020 10:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 763628
    VIRIN: 200811-N-KJ376-002
    Filename: DOD_107946984
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 200811-N-KJ376-002, by PO2 Nick Grim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NAS Jacksonville
    CNRSE
    NASJ

