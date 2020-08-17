A compilation of footage on the Minuteman III that celebrates the first one going on alert in 1970 until now.
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2020 09:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|763619
|VIRIN:
|200812-F-ZC894-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107946823
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AFNWC Celebrates 50 years of Minuteman III grit, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT