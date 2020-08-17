Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Norfolk District Mission Video 2020

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2020

    Video by Patrick Bloodgood 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk District

    The Norfolk District, U.S. Army Corp of Engineers has a wide-ranging mission requirement. Learn more about its missions and its people through this video.

    Date Taken: 08.17.2020
    Date Posted: 08.17.2020 09:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 763618
    VIRIN: 200817-A-OI229-140
    Filename: DOD_107946810
    Length: 00:06:32
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    USACE
    Emergency Response
    Army Corps of Engineers
    People
    Mission
    Norfolk District
    Military Construction
    Civil Works
    North Atlantic Division

