Air-to-air refueling with F-15C Eagles

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/763595" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircrew assigned to the 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron conducts air-to-air refueling with U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagles over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 14, 2020. The KC-135 Stratotanker delivers U.S. Air Forces Central Command a global reach aerial refueling capability to support joint and coalition aircraft that fight to win today and forge resolute partnerships. The F-15C Eagle is an all-weather, extremely maneuverable, tactical fighter that allows USCENTCOM the ability to gain and maintain air supremacy over the battlefield. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. James Merriman)