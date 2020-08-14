A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircrew assigned to the 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron conducts air-to-air refueling with U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagles over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 14, 2020. The KC-135 Stratotanker delivers U.S. Air Forces Central Command a global reach aerial refueling capability to support joint and coalition aircraft that fight to win today and forge resolute partnerships. The F-15C Eagle is an all-weather, extremely maneuverable, tactical fighter that allows USCENTCOM the ability to gain and maintain air supremacy over the battlefield. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. James Merriman)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2020 10:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|763595
|VIRIN:
|200814-F-MN338-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_107946602
|Length:
|00:02:54
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air-to-air refueling with F-15C Eagles, by SSgt James Merriman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT