    Air-to-air refueling with F-15C Eagles

    08.14.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Merriman 

    U.S. Air Forces Central Command Public Affairs     

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircrew assigned to the 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron conducts air-to-air refueling with U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagles over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 14, 2020. The KC-135 Stratotanker delivers U.S. Air Forces Central Command a global reach aerial refueling capability to support joint and coalition aircraft that fight to win today and forge resolute partnerships. The F-15C Eagle is an all-weather, extremely maneuverable, tactical fighter that allows USCENTCOM the ability to gain and maintain air supremacy over the battlefield. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. James Merriman)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2020
    Date Posted: 08.17.2020 10:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 763595
    VIRIN: 200814-F-MN338-5001
    Filename: DOD_107946602
    Length: 00:02:54
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air-to-air refueling with F-15C Eagles, by SSgt James Merriman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    F-15
    KC-135
    AFCENT
    1 CTCS
    340th EARS

