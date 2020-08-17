Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCIPAC MLC Town Hall

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.17.2020

    Video by Warrant Officer Kowshon Ye 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    Brig.Gen. William Bowers conducts a town hall and answers questions form Host Nation Employees working on Okinawa, Japan on August 13, 2020.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2020
    Date Posted: 08.17.2020 03:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 763593
    VIRIN: 200813-M-QZ858-1684
    Filename: DOD_107946598
    Length: 00:51:40
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCIPAC MLC Town Hall, by WO Kowshon Ye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Town Hall

