Brig.Gen. William Bowers conducts a town hall and answers questions form Host Nation Employees working on Okinawa, Japan on August 13, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2020 03:44
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|763593
|VIRIN:
|200813-M-QZ858-1684
|Filename:
|DOD_107946598
|Length:
|00:51:40
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MCIPAC MLC Town Hall, by WO Kowshon Ye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
