Marines and sailors with III Marine expeditionary force continue to work hard to slow the spread of COIVD-19. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Nickolas Beamish)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2020 02:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|763591
|VIRIN:
|200817-M-UA901-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107946596
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, COVID-19 update, by Cpl Nickolas Beamish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT