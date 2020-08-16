Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Reserve COVID-19 safety tips

    RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2020

    Video by Nicholas J. De La Pena 

    214th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The U.S. Army Reserve shares safety tips and guidance to personnel during the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. Army Reserve aims to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all Soldiers by following guidance set by the Department of Defense and Center for Disease Control and Prevention. For more COVID-19 health and safety tips please visit, www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2020
    Date Posted: 08.16.2020 21:34
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 763584
    VIRIN: 200816-A-QH368-0001
    Filename: DOD_107946537
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: RICHMOND, VA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Reserve COVID-19 safety tips, by Nicholas J. De La Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SOLDIER
    DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE
    PHYSICAL TRAINING
    DOD
    MASK
    RICHMOND
    U.S. ARMY RESERVE
    PSA
    USARC
    CENTER FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION
    USAR
    CDC
    SAFETY TIPS
    COVID19
    SOCIAL DISTANCE
    99RD

