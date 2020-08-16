The U.S. Army Reserve shares safety tips and guidance to personnel during the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. Army Reserve aims to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all Soldiers by following guidance set by the Department of Defense and Center for Disease Control and Prevention. For more COVID-19 health and safety tips please visit, www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2020 21:34
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|763584
|VIRIN:
|200816-A-QH368-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107946537
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|RICHMOND, VA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Reserve COVID-19 safety tips, by Nicholas J. De La Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT