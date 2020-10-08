Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BAMC Infectious Disease Lab

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2020

    Video by James Camillocci 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Brooke Army Medical Center's lab technicians work tirelessly on the front lines processing and analyzing COVID-19 and various other specimens, August 10, 2020. (U.S. Army video by James Camillocci)

    Date Taken: 08.10.2020
    Date Posted: 08.16.2020 16:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 763577
    VIRIN: 200504-A-NB001-1001
    Filename: DOD_107946385
    Length: 00:04:30
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BAMC Infectious Disease Lab, by James Camillocci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

