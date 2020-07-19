Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ralph Johnson steams through the Strait of Malacca

    STRAIT OF MALACCA

    07.19.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Collier 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    200719-N-FP334-2001 (July 19, 2020) STRAIT OF MALACCA The Arleigh Burke-Class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) steams through the Strait of Malacca. Ralph Johnson is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed conducting security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anthony Collier/RELEASED)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2020
    Date Posted: 08.16.2020 01:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 763563
    VIRIN: 200719-N-FP334-2001
    Filename: DOD_107945946
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: STRAIT OF MALACCA
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ralph Johnson steams through the Strait of Malacca, by PO3 Anthony Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    Strait of Malacca
    Carrier Strike Group 11
    USS Ralph Johnson
    DDG 114

