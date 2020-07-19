USS Ralph Johnson steams through the Strait of Malacca

200719-N-FP334-2001 (July 19, 2020) STRAIT OF MALACCA The Arleigh Burke-Class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) steams through the Strait of Malacca. Ralph Johnson is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed conducting security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anthony Collier/RELEASED)
07.19.2020
200719-N-FP334-2001
STRAIT OF MALACCA
