    Coast Guard medevacs hiker experiencing symptoms of possible stroke near Coos Bay, OR

    COOS BAY, OR, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Clark 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    A Sector North Bend aircrew aboard an MH-65 Dolphin rescue helicopter medevac a distressed hiker from the Coos Bay area in Coos County, OR, Saturday afternoon. The hiker was transported to awaiting medical personnel at Bay Area Hospital. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Sector North Bend)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2020
    Date Posted: 08.16.2020 00:35
    Video ID: 763561
    VIRIN: 200815-G-YE015-2005
    Filename: DOD_107945936
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: COOS BAY, OR, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard medevacs hiker experiencing symptoms of possible stroke near Coos Bay, OR, by PO3 Michael Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

