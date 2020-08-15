A Sector North Bend aircrew aboard an MH-65 Dolphin rescue helicopter medevac a distressed hiker from the Coos Bay area in Coos County, OR, Saturday afternoon. The hiker was transported to awaiting medical personnel at Bay Area Hospital. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Sector North Bend)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2020 00:35
|Category:
|Video ID:
|763561
|VIRIN:
|200815-G-YE015-2005
|Filename:
|DOD_107945936
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|COOS BAY, OR, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard medevacs hiker experiencing symptoms of possible stroke near Coos Bay, OR, by PO3 Michael Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
