    Thracian Summer 2020: STATIC LINE JUMPS (B-ROLL)

    BULGARIA

    08.12.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Devin Nothstine 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. AIR FORCE C-130J SUPER HERCULES AIRCRAFT TRANSPORTS BULGARIAN PARAJUMPERS AT CHESHNEGIROVO DROP ZONE, BULGARIA DURING THRACIAN SUMMER 2020.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2020
    Date Posted: 08.16.2020 04:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 763552
    VIRIN: 200812-F-BT441-512
    Filename: DOD_107945807
    Length: 00:03:48
    Location: BG
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thracian Summer 2020: STATIC LINE JUMPS (B-ROLL), by TSgt Devin Nothstine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

