U.S. Army Spc. Zachary Shuttleworth, crew chief and door gunner with Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 137th Aviation Regiment, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade conducts aerial gunnery qualification with an M240H machine gun on a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter at a range at the 28th ECAB's mobilization station. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Gavin Reynolds)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2020 14:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|763547
|VIRIN:
|200815-Z-IK914-0006
|Filename:
|DOD_107945630
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Web Views:
|18
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Aerial gunnery, by CPT Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT