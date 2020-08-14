Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Space Force promotes first general officer

    VA, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Armando A. Schwier-Morales 

    U.S. Space Force Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. B. Chance Saltzman was the first U.S. Air Force general officer transferred and promoted to lieutenant general in the U.S. Space Force during a ceremony at the Pentagon Aug. 14.

