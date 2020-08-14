U.S. Space Force promotes first general officer

Maj. Gen. B. Chance Saltzman was the first U.S. Air Force general officer transferred and promoted to lieutenant general in the U.S. Space Force during a ceremony at the Pentagon Aug. 14.
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2020 14:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|763524
|VIRIN:
|200814-F-MF529-814
|Filename:
|DOD_107945008
|Length:
|00:31:18
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
