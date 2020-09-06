Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    What Does Freedom Mean to You?

    TURKEY

    06.09.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Demond Mcghee and Senior Airman Marcus Taylor

    AFN Incirlik

    Airmen from across Incirlik Air Base share their thoughts on their personal definition of freedom.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2020
    Date Posted: 06.17.2020 03:02
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 756408
    VIRIN: 200616-F-BS430-1002
    Filename: DOD_107856762
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: TR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, What Does Freedom Mean to You?, by SrA Demond Mcghee and SrA Marcus Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

