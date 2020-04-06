Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAVEN & FAST at Al Udeid Air Base

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    06.04.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Olivia Grooms 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Ravens and Fly Away Security Teams deployed to Al Udeid Air Base attach to aircraft to provide security downrange in unsecure locations so they can deliver supplies and resources.

    Date Taken: 06.04.2020
    Date Posted: 06.17.2020 01:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 756406
    VIRIN: 200604-F-KG924-148
    Filename: DOD_107856760
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RAVEN & FAST at Al Udeid Air Base, by SrA Olivia Grooms, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Qatar
    Deployed
    FAST
    RAVEN
    Ravens
    379 AEW
    Fly Away Security Team
    Defenders
    Security Forces
    379 Air Expeditionary Wing
    Al Udeid Air Base
    AUAB
    Pheonix Ravens

