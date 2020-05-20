Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gratitude with SSgt Jones

    TURKEY

    05.20.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Marcus Taylor 

    AFN Incirlik

    SSgt Yamisha Jones details how to be grateful daily and the impact that can have on resilience.


    Interview: SrA Marcus Taylor
    Video: SrA Demond Mcghee

    Date Taken: 05.20.2020
    Date Posted: 06.17.2020 03:02
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 756405
    VIRIN: 200527-F-VL625-1001
    Filename: DOD_107856759
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: TR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gratitude with SSgt Jones, by SrA Marcus Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    radio
    AFN
    resilience

