    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) returns to Norfolk, Va

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2020

    Video by Seaman christine montgomery 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet

    200616-N-TC847-1001 - NORFOLK, Va. (June 16, 2020) USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) returns to Naval Station Norfolk after a seven-month deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 2nd, 5th and 6th Fleets. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strict Group has remained underway since early April as a ready carrier strict group during the COVID-19 global pandemic. Truman has spent at least one day underway for 32 of the last 36 months, in direct support of global security around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christine Montgomery/Released)

    This work, USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) returns to Norfolk, Va, by SN christine montgomery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

