    Camp Walker Veterinary Clinic Low Stress Handling Training

    27, SOUTH KOREA

    06.11.2020

    Video by WooJin Bark 

    AFN Daegu

    Military spouse Mrs. Tinesha Lanier pays CPT Sarah Waibel a visit at the Camp Walker Veterinary Clinic as the Captain checks up on Mrs. Lanier's pets and demonstrates low stress handling techniques.

