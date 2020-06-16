Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCSD Sailors Celebrate Hospital Corpsman Rating’s 122nd Birthday

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jacob L Greenberg 

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    200617-N-DA693-1002
    SAN DIEGO (June 17, 2020) Sailors assigned to Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) participate in a multimedia production celebrating the hospital corpsman rating’s 122nd birthday June 17. NMCSD’s mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jake Greenberg)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2020
    Date Posted: 06.16.2020 20:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 756391
    VIRIN: 200617-N-DA693-1002
    Filename: DOD_107856655
    Length: 00:05:06
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCSD Sailors Celebrate Hospital Corpsman Rating’s 122nd Birthday, by PO3 Jacob L Greenberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    corpsman
    birthday
    NMCSD
    Sailors
    hospital
    corpsmen

