NMCSD Sailors Celebrate Hospital Corpsman Rating’s 122nd Birthday

SAN DIEGO (June 17, 2020) Sailors assigned to Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) participate in a multimedia production celebrating the hospital corpsman rating’s 122nd birthday June 17. NMCSD’s mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jake Greenberg)
June 16, 2020
June 16, 2020
Video
|756391
|200617-N-DA693-1002
|DOD_107856655
|00:05:06
San Diego, CA, US
|6
|0
|0
|0
