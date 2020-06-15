Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Why I Serve: C-1/78FA NCO

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    73505, OK, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2020

    Video by Judith Oman 

    Fires Center of Excellence (FCoE)

    Putting rounds downrange safely is a big deal. These noncomissioned officers make sure it happen.

    #whyIserve #thisismysquad #fieldartillery #redleglife #ArmyHiringDays

    (U.S. Army video by Judith Oman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2020
    Date Posted: 06.16.2020 17:36
    Category:
    Video ID: 756387
    VIRIN: 200615-A-NU467-131
    Filename: DOD_107856631
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: 73505, OK, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Why I Serve: C-1/78FA NCO, by Judith Oman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NCO
    Field Artillery
    AIT
    Fort Sill
    FIRES
    Oklahoma
    US Army
    Why I Serve
    My Squad

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT