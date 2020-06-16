Steven De Walle, Resident Advocate

Did you know Goodfellow now has a "Resident Advocate?" If you live in privatized housing, he's your advocate for housing issues.
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2020 17:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|756386
|VIRIN:
|200616-F-ED401-129
|Filename:
|DOD_107856601
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT