    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Godfrey Ampong 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Bravo and Papa Companies complete the rappel tower at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., June 8, 2020. The 47-foot-tall rappel tower helps recruits overcome their fear of heights. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Godfrey Ampong)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2020
    Date Posted: 06.16.2020 16:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 756383
    VIRIN: 200608-M-GA002-1001
    Filename: DOD_107856498
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leap of Faith, by LCpl Godfrey Ampong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    boot camp
    recruit
    marines
    training
    rappel tower

