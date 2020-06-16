Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vice President Pence Delivers Remarks to Winnebago Employees

    UNITED STATES

    06.16.2020

    Courtesy Video

    White House Communications Agency   

    Vice President Pence delivers remarks to employees on opening up America again at Winnebago Industries.

    Date Taken: 06.16.2020
    Date Posted: 06.16.2020 17:15
    Category: Briefings
    Mike Pence
    Winnebago Industries

