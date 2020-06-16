SMA Michael Grinston will lead a Facebook Live event on the ACFT along with MG Maria Gervais, director of the Synthetic Training Environment CFT; MG Lonnie Hibbard, CG of CIMT; and CSM Jamila Smith, HQDA Command Battalion.
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2020 16:25
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|756375
|Filename:
|DOD_107856453
|Length:
|00:58:55
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|20
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SMA Michael Grinston FaceBook Live discussing ACFT, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT