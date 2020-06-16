Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SMA Michael Grinston FaceBook Live discussing ACFT

    06.16.2020

    SMA Michael Grinston will lead a Facebook Live event on the ACFT along with MG Maria Gervais, director of the Synthetic Training Environment CFT; MG Lonnie Hibbard, CG of CIMT; and CSM Jamila Smith, HQDA Command Battalion.

    Date Taken: 06.16.2020
    Date Posted: 06.16.2020 16:25
    Category: Briefings
    Michael Grinston
    ACFT
    Maria Gervais
    Lonnie Hibbard
    Jamila Smith

