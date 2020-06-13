A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew medevaced two individuals with medical complications from a recreational vessel 69 miles west of Clearwater, Florida June 13, 2020. The two individuals were taken to Tampa General Hospital in stable condition. U.S. Coast Guard video.
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2020 16:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|756370
|VIRIN:
|200613-G-MQ432-124
|Filename:
|DOD_107856430
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|FL, US
This work, Coast Guard medevacs two 69 miles from Clearwater Florida, by PO1 Ayla Hudson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
