    Discussion: Linking Land, Air, Sea to Dominate Tomorrow’s Battlefield

    UNITED STATES

    06.16.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Dr. Tim Grayson of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency; Preston Dunlap, the Air Force’s chief architect; and Lisa Sanders, director of science and technology for U.S. Special Operations Command, take part in a virtual discussion on data sharing and the next generation of the multidomain operations concept, a vision of the future using every tool in the U.S. land, air, sea, space and cyberspace arsenals, June 16, 2020.

    Date Taken: 06.16.2020
    Date Posted: 06.16.2020 15:56
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 756366
    Filename: DOD_107856377
    Length: 00:55:08
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Discussion: Linking Land, Air, Sea to Dominate Tomorrow’s Battlefield, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND

