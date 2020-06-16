Discussion: Linking Land, Air, Sea to Dominate Tomorrow’s Battlefield

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Dr. Tim Grayson of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency; Preston Dunlap, the Air Force’s chief architect; and Lisa Sanders, director of science and technology for U.S. Special Operations Command, take part in a virtual discussion on data sharing and the next generation of the multidomain operations concept, a vision of the future using every tool in the U.S. land, air, sea, space and cyberspace arsenals, June 16, 2020.