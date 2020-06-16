Dr. Tim Grayson of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency; Preston Dunlap, the Air Force’s chief architect; and Lisa Sanders, director of science and technology for U.S. Special Operations Command, take part in a virtual discussion on data sharing and the next generation of the multidomain operations concept, a vision of the future using every tool in the U.S. land, air, sea, space and cyberspace arsenals, June 16, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2020 15:56
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|756366
|Filename:
|DOD_107856377
|Length:
|00:55:08
|Location:
|US
This work, Discussion: Linking Land, Air, Sea to Dominate Tomorrow's Battlefield, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
