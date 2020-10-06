Night CSARTF Exercise

The 55th Rescue Squadron at partnered with the U.S. Marine Corps to complete a Combat Search and Rescue Total Force training exercise to enhance their readiness capabilities, day and night.
|06.10.2020
|06.16.2020 14:59
|Video Productions
|756360
|200610-F-CL785-001
|DOD_107856302
|00:01:01
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|5
|0
|0
|0
