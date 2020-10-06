Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Night CSARTF Exercise

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2020

    Video by Airman Kaitlyn Ergish 

    355th Wing

    The 55th Rescue Squadron at partnered with the U.S. Marine Corps to complete a Combat Search and Rescue Total Force training exercise to enhance their readiness capabilities, day and night.

    Date Taken: 06.10.2020
    Date Posted: 06.16.2020 14:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 756360
    VIRIN: 200610-F-CL785-001
    Filename: DOD_107856302
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Night CSARTF Exercise, by Amn Kaitlyn Ergish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Air Combat Command
    DoD
    Night Vision
    Rescue
    ACC
    U.S. Marine Corps
    Joint Force
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
    Marines
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    Readiness
    Training
    55th Rescue Squadron
    DM
    DMAFB
    355th Wing
    355 WG
    Night CSARTF
    Combat Search And Rescue Total Force

