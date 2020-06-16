Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President Trump Delivers Remarks and Signs an Executive Order on Safe Policing for Safe Communities

    DC, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2020

    Courtesy Video

    White House Communications Agency   

    President Trump delivers remarks and Signs an executive order on safe policing for safe communities at The White House.

    Date Taken: 06.16.2020
    Date Posted: 06.16.2020 13:44
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 756343
    Filename: DOD_107856126
    Length: 00:27:48
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President Trump Delivers Remarks and Signs an Executive Order on Safe Policing for Safe Communities, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Donald Trump
    The White House

