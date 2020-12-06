This is a brief greeting from Capt. Justin "Purge" Nichols highlighting the Salute to America coming up July 3rd, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2020 10:32
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|756317
|VIRIN:
|200612-F-PC759-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107855863
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, US
|Hometown:
|PIERRE, SD, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Salute to America Capt. Justin "Purge" Nichols, by A1C Michael Ward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT