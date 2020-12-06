KFOR continues during COVID-19 pandemic (Master)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/756314" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

KFOR continues during COVID-19 pandemic

12 Jun 2020 15:54

Synopsis

The NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR) continues its UN-mandated mission (as per UN Security Council Resolution 1244 of 1999), training and operating throughout the global COVID-19 pandemic, helping to ensure a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for all the communities in Kosovo. KFOR is taking all necessary precautions to protect its soldiers, partners and local communities in Kosovo from COVID-19 – based on guidance from the World Health Organization – while also helping to deliver aid and equipment to facilities in coordination with the Red Cross in Kosovo. Footage was shot by KFOR and includes various shots of KFOR soldiers during training and operations, the Italian Carabinieri delivering supplies to local facilities and KFOR representatives respecting COVID-19 prevention protocol.

Teaser

Learn how the NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR) continues its mission throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

