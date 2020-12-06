Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    KFOR continues during COVID-19 pandemic (Master)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    06.12.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel       

    KFOR continues during COVID-19 pandemic
    12 Jun 2020 15:54
    Synopsis
    The NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR) continues its UN-mandated mission (as per UN Security Council Resolution 1244 of 1999), training and operating throughout the global COVID-19 pandemic, helping to ensure a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for all the communities in Kosovo. KFOR is taking all necessary precautions to protect its soldiers, partners and local communities in Kosovo from COVID-19 – based on guidance from the World Health Organization – while also helping to deliver aid and equipment to facilities in coordination with the Red Cross in Kosovo. Footage was shot by KFOR and includes various shots of KFOR soldiers during training and operations, the Italian Carabinieri delivering supplies to local facilities and KFOR representatives respecting COVID-19 prevention protocol.
    Teaser
    Learn how the NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR) continues its mission throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2020
    Date Posted: 06.16.2020 11:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 756314
    Filename: DOD_107855839
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location:
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NATO
    KFOR
    COVID
    UN Security Council Resolution 1244 of 1999

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT