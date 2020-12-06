Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll Package: Station New Orleans underway in Lake Pontchartrain

    LA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sydney Phoenix 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    Coast Guard Station New Orleans conducts underway operations for coxswain training of Coast Guard members, in Lake Pontchartrain, June 12, 2020. B-Roll features Petty Officer 2nd Class Kayla Huffman, Petty Officer 2nd Class Benjamin Luton, Petty Officer 3rd Class Liam Jones, and Firemen Matthew Ferreira. No audio. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sydney Phoenix)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2020
    Date Posted: 06.16.2020 11:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 756311
    VIRIN: 200612-G-ID129-1001
    Filename: DOD_107855832
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: LA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll Package: Station New Orleans underway in Lake Pontchartrain, by PO3 Sydney Phoenix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    uscg
    new orleans
    training
    broll

