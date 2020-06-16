Tech Warrior Participant Spotlight - Kymeta Government Solutions

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    06.16.2020

    Video by Dennis Stewart 

    AF SBIR/STTR

    Kymeta Government Solutions has developed a flat panel, electronically steered antenna with no moving parts providing voice, data, and video within a five minute set up time using LTE and SATCOM satellite technology.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2020
    Date Posted: 06.16.2020 11:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 756307
    VIRIN: 200616-F-WY291-1128
    Filename: DOD_107855813
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

