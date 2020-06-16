Tech Warrior Participant Spotlight - Kymeta Government Solutions

Kymeta Government Solutions has developed a flat panel, electronically steered antenna with no moving parts providing voice, data, and video within a five minute set up time using LTE and SATCOM satellite technology.
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2020 11:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|756307
|VIRIN:
|200616-F-WY291-1128
|Filename:
|DOD_107855813
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|US
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
