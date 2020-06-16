Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CLR-27 Congratulates White Oak High School Class of 2020

    CAMP LEJEUNE, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Seaira Moore and Lance Cpl. Fatima Villatoro

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    Col. Brian W. Mullery and Sgt. Maj. Michael Martinet with Combat Logistics Regiment 27, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, congratulate the 2020 graduating class of White Oak High School. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Fatima Villatoro and Lance Cpl. Seaira Moore)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2020
    Date Posted: 06.16.2020 10:38
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 756305
    VIRIN: 200616-M-WX160-1001
    Filename: DOD_107855780
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, CA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CLR-27 Congratulates White Oak High School Class of 2020, by LCpl Seaira Moore and LCpl Fatima Villatoro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    2nd MLG
    USNORTHCOM
    Community Relations
    CLR-27
    White Oak High School

