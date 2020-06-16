U.S. Army 1st Lt. Mike A. Santos, soldier assigned to the U.S. Army Africa, talks about democracy and the Army Values at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, June 9, 2020. (U.S. Army video by TSC Vicenza)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2020 09:13
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|756298
|VIRIN:
|200610-A-A0923-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_107855712
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Democracy and Army Values Videos, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
