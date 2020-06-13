Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Allied Spirit

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    06.13.2020

    Video by Spc. Devron Bost 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division Public Affairs

    U.S. Army's 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division participates in Exercise Allied Spirit apart of DefenderEurope 20 on Bucierz Range, Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, June 13, 2020. The exercise, modified in response to COVID-19, operates in accordance with the guidance directed by DoD and host nations. All U.S. Soldiers and civilians involved in the exercise completed a 14-day quarantine and were tested for COVID-19 upon arrival with additional health screenings if necessary. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Devron Bost)

