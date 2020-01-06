Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lewis B. Puller Capabilities Video

    BAHRAIN

    06.01.2020

    Video by Cpl. Haley Buker 

    Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    The Lewis B. Puller is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of Naval Operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region.

    Date Taken: 06.01.2020
    Date Posted: 06.16.2020 07:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 756283
    VIRIN: 200616-M-QE157-001
    Filename: DOD_107855434
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: BH
    5TH Fleet
    Lewis B. Puller
    51/5

