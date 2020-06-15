Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ambassador Pyatt visits Souda

    SOUDA BAY, GREECE

    06.15.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Bounome Chanphouang 

    AFN Souda Bay

    U.S. Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey R. Pyatt along with Greek Minister of Defense Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos and Gen. Konstantinos Floros, chief of the Hellenic National Defense General Staff, visited Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece as a symbol of the strength of the U.S. - Greece defense and security relationship and their commitment to increasing cooperation at NSA Souda Bay in support of Greece's critical role as a regional pillar of stability.

