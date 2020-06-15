Ambassador Pyatt visits Souda

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey R. Pyatt along with Greek Minister of Defense Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos and Gen. Konstantinos Floros, chief of the Hellenic National Defense General Staff, visited Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece as a symbol of the strength of the U.S. - Greece defense and security relationship and their commitment to increasing cooperation at NSA Souda Bay in support of Greece's critical role as a regional pillar of stability.