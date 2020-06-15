U.S. Army Capt. Stephen Z. Marusa, Headquarters and Headquarters Company
commander assigned to the U.S. Army Garrison Italy, talks about democracy
and the Army Values at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, June 15, 2020.
(U.S. Army video by TSC Vicenza)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2020 02:15
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|756278
|VIRIN:
|200615-A-A0923-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107855411
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Democracy and Army Values Videos, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT