    VICENZA, ITALY

    06.12.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Christie Cornell, Vicenza community member, talks about democracy and the
    Army Values at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, June 12, 2020. (U.S. Army
    video by TSC Vicenza)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2020
    Date Posted: 06.16.2020 02:02
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 756277
    VIRIN: 200612-A-A0923-0003
    Filename: DOD_107855394
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: VICENZA, IT 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Democracy and Army Values Videos, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Democracy
    EUCOM
    Army
    Army Values
    USArmy
    StrongEurope
    SkySoldiers
    USArmyEurope
    USAGItaly
    7thATC
    7thArmyTrainingCommand
    GarrisonItaly

