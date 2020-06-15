Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CHIKRisk: Mapping the Next Chikungunya Outbreak

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2020

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency's Chemical and Biological Technologies Department

    A new computer application — called CHIKRisk — uses statistical modeling to help predict the risk of an outbreak of the chikungunya virus, a disease transmitted by mosquitoes, which produces symptoms that include fever, rash, and severe joint pain. The Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) collaborated with the Universities Space Research Association (USRA) to develop the application that maps and monitors the risk of acquiring the virus anywhere in the world.

    Read More: https://www.dvidshub.net/news/368547/chikrisk-mapping-next-chikungunya-outbreak

    Date Taken: 06.15.2020
    Date Posted: 06.15.2020 18:28
    Video ID: 756266
    VIRIN: 200330-A-AB123-0002
    Filename: DOD_107855227
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US 
    Defense Threat Reduction Agency
    DTRA
    DTRA CB
    JSTO in the News
    JITN
    CHIKRisk

