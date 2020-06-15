A new computer application — called CHIKRisk — uses statistical modeling to help predict the risk of an outbreak of the chikungunya virus, a disease transmitted by mosquitoes, which produces symptoms that include fever, rash, and severe joint pain. The Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) collaborated with the Universities Space Research Association (USRA) to develop the application that maps and monitors the risk of acquiring the virus anywhere in the world.
Read More: https://www.dvidshub.net/news/368547/chikrisk-mapping-next-chikungunya-outbreak
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2020 18:28
|Category:
|Video ID:
|756266
|VIRIN:
|200330-A-AB123-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_107855227
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|FORT BELVOIR, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CHIKRisk: Mapping the Next Chikungunya Outbreak, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT