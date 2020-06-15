Maj. Jennifer Fiandt, Officer in Charge of the U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Health Clinic, discusses the importance of using anti-COVID mitigation measures at all times as Yuma County, Arizona experiences its peak of COVID-19 infections.
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2020 16:41
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|756256
|VIRIN:
|200615-A-FN832-771
|Filename:
|DOD_107855082
|Length:
|00:04:08
|Location:
|YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|17
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Health Clinic update, by Riley Williams, identified by DVIDS
