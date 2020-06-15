Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Health Clinic update

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2020

    Video by Riley Williams 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    Maj. Jennifer Fiandt, Officer in Charge of the U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Health Clinic, discusses the importance of using anti-COVID mitigation measures at all times as Yuma County, Arizona experiences its peak of COVID-19 infections.

    Date Taken: 06.15.2020
    Date Posted: 06.15.2020 16:41
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 756256
    VIRIN: 200615-A-FN832-771
    Filename: DOD_107855082
    Length: 00:04:08
    Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 17
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Health Clinic update, by Riley Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Test and Evaluation Command
    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground
    COVID-19

