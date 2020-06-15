Captain Kristin "BEO" Wolfe, F-35 Demo Team pilot, explains the Weapons Bay Door Pass maneuver.
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2020 14:51
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|756243
|VIRIN:
|200615-F-XJ149-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107854723
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, F-35 Demonstration Maneuvers Explained: Weapons Bay Door Pass, by SSgt Anastasia Tompkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
