    Isaak Competition

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Andrew Smith 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 2d Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion (LAR) with the 2d Marine Division, participate in a battalion wide Isaak Competition on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 8-11, 2020. 2d LAR hosts the annual competition in honor of Cpl. Garreth Isaak, an LAR Marine who earned the Silver Star during Operation Just Cause. It aims to develop the unit’s combat fitness, proficiency, readiness, and recognize the most proficient scout within the battalion.
    (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Andrew Smith)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2020
    Date Posted: 06.15.2020 19:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 756238
    VIRIN: 200615-M-FQ572-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_107854696
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
