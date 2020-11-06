U.S. Marines with 2d Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion (LAR) with the 2d Marine Division, participate in a battalion wide Isaak Competition on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 8-11, 2020. 2d LAR hosts the annual competition in honor of Cpl. Garreth Isaak, an LAR Marine who earned the Silver Star during Operation Just Cause. It aims to develop the unit’s combat fitness, proficiency, readiness, and recognize the most proficient scout within the battalion.
(U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Andrew Smith)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2020 19:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|756238
|VIRIN:
|200615-M-FQ572-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107854696
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Isaak Competition, by LCpl Andrew Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
