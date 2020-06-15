AFLCMC Mission

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/756231" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) provides holistic management of weapon systems across their life cycle and simplifies/consolidates staff functions and processes to curtail redundancy and enhance efficiency. AFLCMC is one of six centers reporting to the Air Force Materiel Command. (U.S. Air Force video by Ryan Law)