The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) provides holistic management of weapon systems across their life cycle and simplifies/consolidates staff functions and processes to curtail redundancy and enhance efficiency. AFLCMC is one of six centers reporting to the Air Force Materiel Command. (U.S. Air Force video by Ryan Law)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2020 17:21
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|756231
|VIRIN:
|200615-F-ZJ423-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_107854574
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AFLCMC Mission, by Ryan Law, identified by DVIDS
